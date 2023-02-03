Rapper Armani Kelly, who is missing and was last seen in Detroit (Courtesy Taylor Perrin)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police have identified the three bodies found in Highland Park on Thursday as the men who went missing in Detroit.

Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker were all friends who were supposed to perform at a club in Detroit on Jan. 21 but the performance was canceled and they were never seen again.

Police announced on Thursday that three bodies had been found but did not identify them as Kelly, Givens, and Wicker until Friday.

In a short Tweet from the MSP Second District account, officials sent condolences to the friends and family of the victims.

Police raided a Detroit home on Wednesday and brought a person in for questioning. It’s unknown if that person led the police to the bodies.

Kelly grew up in Lansing and went by the stage name of Marley Whoop. His mother spoke with 6 News while she was in town trying to create awareness about her son going missing.