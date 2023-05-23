EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Drinking and driving is illegal, but so is drinking and driving with eight open containers of alcohol in the car.

Michigan State Police recapped the traffic stop via Twitter.

At around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, MSP troopers in Benton Township pulled over a car on Hartel Road near I-69 for “lane use.”

The driver, a 37-year-old woman, was arrested for allegedly driving while drunk.

While searching the woman’s car, troopers found eight open bottles of alcohol.

After her arrest, the woman was taken to the Eaton County Jail.