Photo shows area near Sandlyn Drive, where police have things blocked off.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple police and law enforcement agencies are near an intersection in south Lansing.

6 News has spotted Michigan State Police, as well as squad cars with Lansing Police Department and SMMART(Sheriffs & Municipal Memorial Assistance Response Team).

Police have blocked off a portion at the 800 block of Sandlyn Drive. Officials could be heard calling out to a home over megaphone, though it is unclear why at this time.

The police staging area set up near Kendon Drive and Woodlyn Drive.

A helicopter was also spotted circling the area overhead.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date with 6 News on the air and online as more information is made readily available.