Police identify victim, catch suspect in recent homicide

Lansing Police on the scene of a deadly stabbing along Young Ave. It’s one of the city’s first homicides of 2021.

Lansing police have identified the victim in one of the city’s first homicides of the year. They also say they’ve arrested a suspect in the crime.

The victim is 37-year-old Darrell Leon Gains of Lansing. He died after police responded to a report of a stabbing along the 3300 block of Young Avenue.

Officers found Gains wounded in the front yard. He was taken to a local hospital where he subsequently died.

Police, who say they had a suspect from the beginning, also say they were able to catch that person.

They say they found the 36-year-old Lansing man on the north-west side of the city on Wednesday night and took him into custody without any trouble. He was taken to the city’s lock up.

The suspect will likely be formally charged later today or in the next couple of days.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other and had some kind of argument or fight before the stabbing.

