LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 61-year-old man from Clare Monday for impersonating a police officer.

The department said the unnamed man was using flashing blue lights in his silver Jeep Cherokee to pull people over in the area of Grand River Rd and I-69.

Deputies were able to chase the suspect who was speeding away from the location of a pulled-over vehicle and arrested the driver.

On Wednesday morning the department said the man is being held in the Shiawassee County Jail awaiting an arraignment. There is no information made public about the charges the man might face.