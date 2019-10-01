Police in Michigan expand roadside marijuana testing pilot

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan students can join schoolchildren from around the world to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 2.

Nearly 300 local schools are signed up to participate in this year’s Walk to School Day, W2SD, theme of “Take a Walk on the Wild Side.”

In Michigan, 40,360 students and 275 schools participated in W2SD events at their local schools and last year.

The event encourages the community to engage in themed activities on their school commute. Find out if your school is registered or register your school today.

“Over the last 50 years, students walking and biking to school has declined tremendously, and the reasons are many and often complex. Participating in W2SD is a simple way for students to get exercise and for communities to develop a culture of walking and biking to school,” shared Michigan Fitness Foundation President and CEO Amy Ghannam in a written statement.

W2SD also highlights the importance of pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, concern for the environment and building connections between families, schools, and the broader community.

This annual event began in 1997 by the Partnership for a Walkable America, to encourage walkable communities and has grown to an international event that takes place in over 40 countries world-wide.