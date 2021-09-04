Police investigate a reported bank robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)–According to MLIVE, police are investigating a reported bank robbery around 10:41 a.m. today.

MLIVE says a man walked into a Flagstar Bank at 1717 North West Avenue, and police told MLIVE this man passed a note demanding cash and he did not seem to have a weapon.

There were no injuries reported and the suspect left the scene before police arrived.

Police do not have additional details on this incident, and say it’s still under investigation.

