LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday night that injured two people.

According to police, they were called to the 800 block of West Northrup Street for reports of a shooting around 9:09 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 24-year-old female from Lansing who was shot in the abdomen and a 27-year-old male from Detroit with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the woman’s condition is unknown, but said she underwent surgery. They add that the man’s condition is non-life threatening.

Officers said they have no suspect at this time but could have possibly been in a white sedan with tinted windows and bright headlights.

There is no threat to the public at this time. If you know anything, please call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4800.