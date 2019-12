TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled against Nestle Waters North America’s proposal for a building needed to ratchet up a water bottling operation.

A three-judge panel Tuesday sided with Osceola Township, which said the company’s plan violates a local zoning ordinance. The structure would house a booster pump along a pipeline carrying water from a Nestle groundwater well to a loading station in Evart, Michigan.