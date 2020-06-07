JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday, June 6th.
Keyonta McKinney was in the driver’s seat of a Nissan truck with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso.
The 31-year-old was taken by ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where he died while in surgery.
The incident occurred on Blair Park Drive, south of I-94 and east of Cooper Street. No arrests have been made yet in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Tom Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.
Police investigating a shooting death in Jackson
