Police investigating a shooting near Oakland Ave. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are investigating a shooting on Comfort Street in Lansing just north of West Oakland Avenue, according to Sgt. Stitt of the Lansing Police Department.

When 6 News arrived on the scene a woman and her two children were being escorted into a Lansing Fire Department Ambulance.

Police taped off the area around a vehicle in the 800 block of Comfort Street as well as blocked the right lane of West Oakland Avenue near the intersection.

Nearly three blocks north on Comfort Street, a Crime Scene Investigation Unit van and multiple officers were using flashlights to check the area. Police were dispatched to the area shortly before 10:00 p.m. and there remand a heavy police presence well after 11:00 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided as they become available.

