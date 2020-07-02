Police investigating a shooting near Oakland Ave. in Lansing

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - Multiple departments responded to a vehicle fire on US-127, just south of Bellevue Rd at 8:30 p.m.

The vehicle was full of gas and had some fireworks in the trunk, according to Leslie Fire Chief Bruce Howe.

The driver noticed the fire and initially swerved to the median, but once the fire got larger the 38-year-old Lansing man pulled over to the right and was able to jump out.

The vehicle continued to go forward into a ditch on the side of the road.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries including burns. The area was opened back up to traffic at 9:43 PM.

The incident is still under investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff's Department.