JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Police Department said one person is injured following a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., officials received several calls of shots fired around the 300 block of E. Addison St.

When officers arrived, they found a victim in a vehicle in the Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot who was then taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police said that they have identified persons of interest, but no one is in custody. They added that there is no threat to the public, and the investigation is still ongoing.