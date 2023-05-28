The crash occurred around 6:50 a.m. on North Adams Road east of Somerset Road in Wheatland Township.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Troopers with Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that occurred Sunday morning.

According to MSP, the crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on North Adams Road east of Somerset Road in Wheatland Township.

Upon arrival, troopers found a 2006 Pontiac car that had two people from Hillsdale County inside.

The car was travelling east on North Adams Road when the driver lost control and drove off the road. The car rolled multiple times during the crash.

The 42-year-old woman from Hillsdale County was declared dead at the scene. A child that was also in the car was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.

Officials determined that speed played a role in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.