LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -Lansing Police are responding to reports of a shooting at Norman and Herbert in Lansing at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Witnesses told 6 News that they several heard shots fired and saw a vehicle speed away from the scene.

Police have taped off a home near Norman and Herbert.

Police are still investigating and have not given any details as to what the incident is at this time.







This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.