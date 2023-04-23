MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Meridian Township Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night.

Shots were fired at around 5:45 p.m. at the Knob Hill apartment complex.

An individual who called officials said two people had fired two shots into his car. The car was unoccupied at the time of the shooting.

Both suspects had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Police seen at Knob Hill Apartments in Okemos on Saturday evening.

Officials gave the following descriptions for the suspects:

Dark-skinned Black man, standing at around 6-feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen in a grey hoodie, grey sweatpants and a black face covering. The victim told officials that the suspect appeared to be in his late teens. Dark-skinned Black man, standing at 5-foot-7 tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and a face covering. The victim also believes the suspect was in his late teens.

Police said that the suspects and victim may know each other, and that the shooting was not an accident.

No one was injured during the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator Becky Payne at 517-853-4800, or by email at payne@meridian.mi.us.