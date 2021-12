INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Shortly before noon, officers responded to the 2200 block of Cedar St. in Holt.

6 News is on the scene said that bullet holes and shell casings were found.

Both Lansing Police and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

Reporter Araceli Crescencio is on the scene and will be bringing continuing updates and you can watch the latest report at the top of this page.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.