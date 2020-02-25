UPDATE: Police investigating suspicious death in Lansing

Lansing Police are on the scene of a suspicious death on 2/25/20

UPDATE (2:03pm): Lansing police have been on the scene of a suspicious death since just before 10 a.m.

A police spokesman says officers originally responded to a call of someone who was unconscious behind a local business. When police and firefighters responded, they realized the person was dead.

Police would not say whether the body was a man or a woman. They also say it’s too early to call it a murder.

There are police cars as well as a crime scene investigation unit on the scene near Reo and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

They’re concentrating on a wooded area behind an apartment complex.

A spokesman for the Lansing Police Department is also headed to the scene. We will update this story with more details as soon as we get them.