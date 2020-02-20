Police investigating swastika spray painted outside of an MSU fraternity

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a swastika spray painted outside of a Michigan State University fraternity.



The swastika was written in red paint on the snow, along with some words insulting a specific person.



A former member of Pi Kappa Alpha, also known as PIKE, has been suspended by the fraternity, following the incident.



The Pi Kappa Alpha, Iota Iota Chapter released a statement to 6 News following the incident.

Early Saturday morning, a former member of Iota Iota Chapter drew an antisemitic symbol on the chapter’s property. As soon as the chapter became aware of the member’s actions, he was suspended. The chapter has a zero-tolerance policy for any form of discrimination or hate speech and is fully cooperating with the East Lansing Police Department in their investigation. Pi Kappa Alpha, Iota Iota Chapter President Mark Williams

6 News also spoke with a Rabbi at the Chabad Student Center at MSU who says he hopes people take this as a chance to learn more about anti-semitism and how it can negatively impact their communities.

In Judaism we are taught about the importance of every act. Every single act helps make up our culture and when an act of hate even a single act is ignored, it contributes to building a culture of hate in our society. I’m happy to see the fraternity immediately take action. Rabbi Benzion Shemtov, Chabad Student Center at MSU

Some MSU students called the incident a “shock” and “would like to see the school step in and take some actions.”