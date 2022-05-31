LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One training program is giving officers across Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties a chance to hone their skills.

“We give them some ground skills here. We give an opportunity on this day to perform though the scenarios hoping they leave more confident, leave more skilled to perform well in their reality of their field performance,” said Darin Southworth, Chief Deputy of Ingham County.

The Tri-County Crisis Intervention Team is giving officers learning exercises to work on their response to mental health crises that they may encounter while in the line of duty..

Participants in the program said the training has taught them some valuable lessons.

“Practice is always going to make you better in any profession. so I think it’s good to just remember you know people need help,” said Lansing Police Officer Tori Brooks. “And we have to be able to sympathies with them.”