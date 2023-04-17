LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The death of a 36-year-old woman in Lansing has been ruled an accident – for now- after it was initially thought to be a dog attack.

Officers with the Lansing Police Department found the woman dead in a home on the 3400 block of W Mount Hope Ave.

Police were called to the home around 8 p.m. on Friday for a report of a stabbing. Officers said at the time they believed the death may have been from a dog attack, and two dogs were taken by Animal Control.

Now, LPD says the death has been ruled an accident and it’s been determined a dog attacked was not the cause of death.

Meanwhile, Ingham County Animal Control tells 6 News it still has the dogs in custody, but they will be released at some point.

A cause of death has not been determined, but no evidence of foul play has been found, police said.