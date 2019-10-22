UPDATE: East Lansing Police investigating former city employee embezzlement and larceny case

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department is investigating an embezzlement and larceny case involving a former City of East Lansing employee.

We are currently working an embezzlement and larceny case involving a former City of East Lansing employee. The suspect is no longer an employee of the City. Upon becoming aware of the alleged crime, all information was turned over to the East Lansing Police Department. The investigation is ongoing at this time. After the conclusion of the investigation, the police will present its findings to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office as part of a complaint and warrant request. Additional information will be released after arraignment and in conjunction with the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office so as not to jeopardize a criminal prosecution. East Lansing Police Department statement

