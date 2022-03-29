OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for two girls taken from their Owosso home by their dad.

Owosso Police says they’re looking for 25-year-old Jared Burford, who was last seen leaving his apartment in Owosso and is possibly heading for Tennessee.

Surveillance video from nearby also shows Jared Burford carrying Ayverie and Rosie Burford, who are 3-years-old and 2-years-old.

They are both blonde with blue eyes and were last seen wearing white Adidas Tinkerbell T-Shirts.

Police say on March 18, the girls mother Kylee Burford got a Personal Protection Order on Jared.

Jared is 5-foot-8 and weighs 130 pounds with tattoos on both forearms, upper arms and his chest.

If you have an information about where they might be, call 9-1-1.