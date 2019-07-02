Police looking for missing 12-day-old baby girl

An Endangered Missing Advisory 12-day-old baby believed to be in the Mt. Pleasant area.
Dakota Blackwood should be with her mother, Ilah Mankel, and her grandparents, Linda Mankel and Bryan Mankel.
There is a Protective Custody Order on Dakota to remove her from the custody of the Mankels, who are aware of the order and police say they ran away with the child.
Linda is believed to be a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan and the family may be staying in the Mt. Pleasant area.
Anyone with information on the infants whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Rockford Post at (616) 866 – 4411.
