JACKSON, COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Napoleon Township Police Department is looking for an 83-year-old man with dementia who is believed to be missing and endangered.

Indra Jha, 83, left his home in Napoleon Township Friday night and has not returned home, police said.

Jha’s vehicle was last seen in both Lucas County, Ohio, and lower Wayne County, MI on Saturday. The description of that vehicle is a blue 2011 Honda CRV, with a Michigan license plate: CFK5423

If you see Indra or his vehicle, you are asked to contact your local police or Jackson County Central Dispatch at 517-787-7911.