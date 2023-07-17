Harold Tingley (Photo provided by Blackman Twp.)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are asking for help locating a missing man who lives in Blackman Township near Jackson.

Harold Tingley, 87 years old, was last seen at his home at Vista Grande Villa in Blackman Township on Wednesday, July 12. Police say he is “considered an endangered individual with health concerns. Police add he will be in need of his medications.

Tingley’s car, a dark red 2006 Buick Lucerne CX, was reported as being seen in Macomb Township near Detroit in the area of North Avenue and 21 Mile Road late at night on July 12. His car has a license plate of DLG2636.

Harold Tingley was last seen in his 2006 Buick Lucerne CX, similar to this image. (Provided by Blackman Twp.)

Police describe Tingley as:

White man

5’11”

150 lbs.

Last seen wearing a button-down, collared shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety asks anyone who may have seen Tingley to call 911 or the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety at 517-788-4223.