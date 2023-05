JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) ─ Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who allegedly spray painted a in the Village of Parma over the weekend.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the two on Facebook, adding that the vandalism occurred at the West Michigan Bridge on Saturday, May 27.

(Photo/Jackson County Office of the Sheriff)

Recognize the duo? Officials ask that you contact Deputy Cory Caroffino at 517-768-7967 or direct message the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff on Facebook.