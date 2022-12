LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one woman on Friday, Dec. 23

An officer with LPD confirmed that the woman was shot at the 100 block of West Cesar Chavez Avenue in Old Town.

Police say she sustained two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and was taken to a hospital.

As of Dec. 26, Lansing Police say they do not have a suspect in custody.