MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Mason Police Department was contacted this afternoon by the Mason Public School District about an alleged assault that had been reported to them from a student.
The alleged suspect in the incident was a staff member of the Mason Public School District, according to a press release by the Mason Police Department.
The incident was reported to have occurred earlier in the day at the Mason High School. The incident is open and has been assigned for investigative follow-up.
Due to a student being involved and the matter being open, no additional details will be released at this time, according to a written statement by Chief Don Hanson, Police Department, City of Mason.
No injuries were reported in the incident. The Mason Police Department has been in contact with the student’s legal guardian.
Police: Mason student alleges staff member assault
