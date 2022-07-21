LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are still investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lansing Police Department, officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Hughes Rd at 4:18 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to see an unresponsive motorcyclist, who was then taken to a local hospital by the Lansing Fire Department.

Investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was driving north on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. when the motorcyclist rear-ended a CATA van.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lansing Police said that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.