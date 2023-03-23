LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police need information on an attempted kidnapping that happened in February on Michigan State’s campus.

Police say on Feb. 11, 2023 around midnight, a woman was walking back to her dorm on MSU’s campus when she was grabbed from behind by a person in front of McDonel Hall.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim, which made her believe he was going to kidnap her.

Eventually, she was able to fight off the alleged attacker and the suspect ran away.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call the MSP Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.