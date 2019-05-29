Police need public's help to identify business break in suspects
Cash register is missing and lottery tickets were taken
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - DeWitt Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and providing information to help in the capture of four suspects who broke into a business.
Officers found the front door glass was shattered when they arrived to the Rainbow Party Store last week.
Video surveillance shows four subjects were involved in breaking into the business where the cash register is missing and lottery tickets were taken.
The suspects were possibly driving a burgundy Cadillac or Chrysler.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Derreck Schaberg at (517) 669 - 6578.
