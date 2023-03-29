INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Meridian Township Police Department say there is “no merit” to reports online of two clowns in the area trying to lure kids into a wooded area at night.

The information came from a post on the Okemos, Michigan Community Facebook page.

A participant in the group said the two clowns were spotted near Madison Avenue in Okemos and that law enforcement had been informed.

Police say that’s flat out not true.

“We want to assure the community that there is no merit to this post and the Meridian Township Police Department has not had any reports of this or incidents like this occurring.

Police added that if anyone has any questions they can and should contact police directly.