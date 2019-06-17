Police officers now combating new dangers on the job

Police Officers are now facing a new danger on the job and that is exposure to drugs, that can lead to an overdose.

Just this past weekend, a deputy near Traverse City was hospitalized for exposure to methamphetamine.

This problem is something the East Lansing Police Department takes very seriously.

Different drugs that officers can come in contact with range from things like Methamphetamine or Fentanyl.

“We know our officers are coming in contact with these substances and the likelihood of having an event because of that contact is elevated.” said Steve Gonzalez.

East Lansing Police Officers are equipped with Naloxone, that can reverse an Opioid overdose.

With the assist of new free drop-off sites for unwanted needles, this is helping protect officers from being exposed.

“It plays a role in keeping officers safe from inadvertent sticks, we come across hypodermic needles on a daily basis. Whether is it for legitimate medical purpose or if someone is using it for a illegal substance.”

Ingham County also spoke with us; telling us they have specialty trained deputies who respond to these types of situations.