Police on scene of major crash in Lansing

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are on the scene of a major crash in Lansing.
The incident occurred one hour ago at the intersection of Cavanaugh and S. Pennsylvania Avenue.
At least three cars were involved in the crash and at least three ambulances were on the scene.
Right now, Lansing Police and Michigan State Police have closed that intersection to investigate.
There is no official word on what caused the crash or how badly anyone was hurt.
