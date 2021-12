LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department has responded to reports of a shooting at the 200 Block of West Jolly Rd. near Cedar Place Apartments, and has confirmed one man has died.

Authorities responded to shots fired around 1:30 a.m.

Currently there is no suspect in custody.

Anyone with any details or information on the incident is asked to call Lansing Police.

6 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.