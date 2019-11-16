UPDATE: One victim shot in DeWitt Township

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE: DeWitt Police were called out to Wieland Rd. near Old US-127 at about 10:00 tonight, according to the DeWitt Police Chief.
A person had been shot and their injuries were non-life threatening. The victim was taken to Sparrow Hospital for treatment.
Police say it is unclear how the shooting happened and the investigation is ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY: There is a large police presence in DeWitt Township tonight near the intersection of Old U.S. 127 and West Wieland Road.
WLNS sent a photographer to the scene and he says officers from Michigan State Police, Clinton County, Bath Township, DeWitt and Lansing are responding to the incident.
It’s just east of the Capital Region Airport.
A driveway to a home has been taped off and K9-units were seen earlier in the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
