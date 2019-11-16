UPDATE: One victim shot in DeWitt Township

DETROIT (AP) - A federal appeals court in Cincinnati has denied ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s latest effort to get out of prison.

The order was filed Friday on Kilpatrick’s motion arguing, among other things, that U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds was biased and should have recused herself due to a personal relationship she had with his defense attorney. The 49-year-old Kilpatrick said Edmunds sent his lawyer a card for his wedding.