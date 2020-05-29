Police release body-cam video of fatal officer-involved shooting

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police investigators have released video footage from Lansing Police officers that capture a deadly shooting during a domestic assault earlier this week.

6 News has edited the video above to remove the graphic images and language.

Lansing Police responded to to calls that a man with a firearm was involved in an active domestic assault Tuesday at approximately 8:30 pm.

Lansing Police arrived at the house on the 900 block of N. Walnut.

Initial information indicates that when officers arrived they made verbal contact with a male suspect while they were outside of the residence and began to negotiate with the man while he was inside the house.

Within a short time period, the male subject exited the residence with a firearm and began to shoot at the officers.

One Lansing Police Officer was struck by the subject’s gunfire.

Officers returned fire, hitting the man.

37-year-old Jason Jesse Gallegos of Lansing was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lansing Officer struck by gunfire is a seven-year male police veteran.

He was transported to a local hospital with an injury to his foot.

A total of six Lansing Police Officers were involved with this incident and have been placed on

administrative leave which is consistent with departmental policy and procedure.

The Michigan State Police is conducting the shooting investigation, which is further consistent with departmental policy and procedure. After the MSP criminal investigation is completed a departmental internal investigation will be initiated.