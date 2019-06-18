Police release new information in arrest of 16-year-old

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– This morning, Lansing police released the 911 calls that led up to the controversial arrest of a 16-year-old girl in Lansing along with the full police report.

The incident happened on Fri, June 14. The call came from someone who had already reported the teen the day before.

“I have a runaway here that I need you to come pick up,” the caller told 911 dispatch.

The caller, whose identity is not being released at this time, stated the girl was at her house and didn’t belong there.

“I had the parole officer come here yesterday but they didn’t end up picking her up because she ran away,” the caller said.

The 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend had been staying in the caller’s house sneaking in and out of the window despite the caller telling the two they needed to leave.

“Yeah, they’re here. I think they might be jumping out the window though,” the caller said. When asked if they had any weapons she said, “I’m not sure. they’re both trying to fight me though.”

In the report, the officers say the two took off running when they arrived. After they were caught, Officer Lindsey Howley said she ran to assist officer Bailey Ueberroth after the girl slipped a hand out of her handcuffs.

As they led her to the patrol car the girl spit on Officer Howley’s boots, swore at her, then went limp… telling the officers to drag her.

She then blocked the door with her foot, which is when Officer Howley began punching her leg repeatedly.

Officer Howley was treated for hand and wrist injuries after the struggle. Police took the teen to the Ingham County Youth home. She had some scratches and bruises, but no reports of leg pain.

The chief placed both officers on administrative leave saying “this is not the conduct we want from our officers.”

Dispatch call #1 can be heard here.

Dispatch call #2 can be heard here.

Click here to read the full police report.