EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police released a new composite sketch of a suspect that allegedly attempted to kidnap a female who was walking home to her dorm at Michigan State University.

The incident was originally reported on March 23 but happened back on Feb. 11, 2023.

The Michigan State Police are looking for the man they say physically assaulted a female and grabbed her from behind in front of McDonel Hall.

The victim said she believed he was going to kidnap her because he physically assaulted her.

Thankfully, she was able to fight the suspect off and eventually he ran away.

Police said if you recognize this person in the new sketch or have any information about the attack to call the MSP Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.