Police respond to possible shots fired in Lansing

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) - Today, the Ingham County Board of Commissioners voted to approve several measures that would address the local financial impact of COVID-19.

The measures include restrictions to non-essential positions or parts of the 2020 budget including a hiring freeze through August 31st of this year, out-of-state travel, and spending.

"Families across our community are having to tighten their belts and do more with less, and we need to do the same if we hope to protect the vital County services that so many of our neighbors rely on,” stated Commissioner Thomas Morgan, Chair of the Finance Committee.

The “Work Share Program” furloughs county employees in many departments for one day per week between June 1st and July 31st, 2020.

“The Work Share Program allows the County to save on payroll costs while keeping our employees whole,” said Morgan. “Payroll is the county’s top expense and to effectively save nearly 20% without harming our employees is an easy win.”

County officials are also looking to suspend or cut each department's budget by 10% for the 2021 budget year.

“The resolutions passed tonight should help to soften the budgetary blow that we know is coming next year,” remarked Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.