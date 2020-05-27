Police respond to possible shots fired in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police responded to possible shots fired in Lansing just before 8:00 p.m.
The incident took place on the 900 block of West Edgewood Blvd.
Responders found one injured person who was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to an official from the Lansing Fire Department.
The incident is still under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
