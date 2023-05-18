MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are at the scene of a train crash near the intersection of Haslett and Marsh roads.

At least five police cars were seen in the area.

6 News journalists on-scene saw a truck crushed under the train.

The train pictured below was stopped. Debris was seen along the road and the police perimeter.

Witnesses told 6 News they saw the train hit something, though officials have no word on what the locomotive crashed into.

Meridian Township police have shut down part of Haslett Road, and are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Officers said that it is too early into the investigation to give any details on what may have occurred.

6 News is currently on-scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.