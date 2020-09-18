Police say disturbing text messages were sent minutes before deadly house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re learning more about how police were able to arrest a woman accused of starting a deadly house fire.

6 News was able to get a copy of court documents related to 21-year-old Abbieana Williams. Police say Williams set fire to the home on Elizabeth Street on Sep. 3. A grandmother and her two grandsons were trapped and killed inside.

Police said Williams sent disturbing text message minutes before the deadly fire. According to this affidavit, Williams was dating the victim’s son.

Police said on the night of the fatal fire, Williams sent a text message to her boyfriend that read, “I hope your mom likes being burned alive” and “I’m outside your mom’s house.”

The affidavit states, Williams was interviewed by Lansing police last Friday about these texts.

Officers said she did admit to sending them, but denied setting the home on fire and said she was never at the house on Elizabeth Street, but a friend of Williams was also interviewed by police.

According to court records, that friend said he dropped Williams off at the victim’s home the night of the fire, but the friend said Williams told him it was her cousin’s house

Police said the friend left before any crimes were committed.

Investigators said they were able to get surveillance video and that it shows a woman walking near the house just before the fire started.

Williams is now facing three counts of open murder and she’s expected to be in court next week.