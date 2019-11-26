Police searching for 50-year-old woman in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) - Slide into the holiday season with a few important safety tips.

Meridian Township provided some helpful ways to make your home, driving and snow removal trouble free.

“Although winter comes as no surprise, it’s important that we are prepared for the hazards of winter,” said Meridian Township Fire Chief, Mike Hamel. “Being prepared means being safe and healthy when temperatures start to fall.”

Remember to wash your vehicle regularly because road salt can damage your vehicle’s body and undercarriage.

Before you head out on the road, check the batteries and fluids of your car regularly.

When driving the best way to regain traction and avoid skidding is to accelerate slowly.

Give yourself time to brake by keeping eight to ten seconds of distance between yourself and another driver.

Prepare the outside of your home by cleaning out gutters, disconnecting and draining hoses as well as shutting off outside water valves.

Keep the temperatures in your home above 68 degrees to prevent bursting pipes. Allow warm air to circulate around pipes, especially in the kitchen and bathrooms, by opening cabinet doors.

Be careful not block home heating vents with furniture.

When removing snow from furnace vents, be careful to not damage vent pipes with snow blowers or shovels. Also, dress in layers to prevent overheating while shoveling.