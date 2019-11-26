MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The police need your help to find a 50-year-old woman with multiple warrants.
Charmae Lesiewicz is about 5-foot-4 and 145 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
She has a warrant out of Meridian Township as well as additional outstanding warrants from surrounding jurisdictions.
Anyone with information about Charmae is encouraged to call the Meridian Township Police Department at (517) 853 – 4800.
Police searching for 50-year-old woman in Meridian Township
