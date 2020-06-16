Police searching for a 78-year-old man in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Police need your help finding a missing 78-year-old man who wandered away from his home in Gregory on Monday.
Unadilla Township Police Department put out a Facebook post just after 7:00 p.m. for Paul Hanka who near Wasson Road and Weller Road. Hanka was last believed to be seen in the area of Coon Lake Road between Chilson and D19.
Paul has dark hair and was last seen wearing either a gray or red shirt, blue jeans, and grey shoes.
Mr. Hanka may be lost and confused. If you see him please call 9-1-1 immediately.
