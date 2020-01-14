LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police need your help to find a missing 15-year-old.
Jada Rios-Abringo is 5-foot-1 and 165 pounds. Her family reported her missing/runaway on January 10th and she was last seen in the 1100 block of West Allegan Street.
The Lansing Police Department encourages anyone with information about the teenager to call (517) 483 – 4600 or Detective Joe Riedel at (517) 483 – 4158.
Police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police need your help to find a missing 15-year-old.