Lansing police are looking for Shannon Police, 44. (Lansing Police Dept.)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

The man’s name is Shannon Police. He is described as 44 years old, 5’5″ and weighs 120 pounds.

Police say the man was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. I anyone has information about Police’s location you can call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.