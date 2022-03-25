OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives need help locating 15-year-old Jada Symone Lindsey, who has not been seen by her family for over a week.

Lindsey is from Pontiac, Mich. and she was last seen by her father at approximately midnight on Friday, March 18.

Lindsey is an African American female and she is 5-foot-7 and weighs 135 pounds.

Lindsey was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white patch on the chest and multicolored sleeves, stone-washed jeans with tears, and black and white Nike athletic shoes.

She also has dark blue braces on her teeth and typically has her hair in a bun or ponytail.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at (248)-858-5001.