Lansing Police are looking for a suspect after a victim was found shot on Lansing’s south side.

Lansing Police Department is on the scene near the intersection of S. MLK Blvd. near Warwick Dr. in South Lansing.

Officials say one person suffered non life threatening injuries after being shot. The victim was transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. 6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.