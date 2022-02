LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The intersection at Saginaw and Deerfield Street is shut down due to an accident that occurred this morning.

Lansing Township Police (LTP) sent out an alert at 5:51 a.m. saying that the intersection was closed.

LTP and Fire Department are on the scene investigating the accident.

There is also an ambulance at the location.

It is currently unknown if anyone was hurt or how many cars were involved.

6 News will keep you updated as more details become available