LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a 20-year-old man for driving 35 mph over the speed limit Tuesday morning.

The driver was stopped on I-96 in Livingston County. He was traveling at 105 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to state police.

Michigan State Police reminded drivers to observe posted speed limits with a tweet on its official Twitter account that read “Speed Kills.”